Nampa Police: Porch thief wore "silly" disguise

NAMPA - Nampa Police officers are asking for the public’s helping in finding what appears to be a woman wearing a disguise who recently stole a package from the front porch of a home on Middleton Road and Smith Avenue in Nampa.

According to a Nampa Police Facebook posting, the woman wore what looks like goggles and a fake beard to conceal her identity,

She was also seen in a dark-colored sedan. The make and model of the vehicle is not immediately known.

The woman and the vehicle were both captured on surveillance video.

“Might be kinda difficult, but do you recognize her through her silly disguise?” the posting said.

If you have any information about the thief or the car, you are urged the message the Nampa Police Department on Facebook or leave a message with the investigating officer by calling 208.465.2257 and selecting “option 2.” Refer to case number N18-42019.

