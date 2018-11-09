NAMPA - Nampa Police are asking the public for help in finding 20-year-old Tayson JC Strawn. Tayson was last seen in Nampa about two weeks. He did not take any personal belongings, including medication.

Tayson is about 6 feet tall, weighing 150 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes, with scars on his left forearm, forehead, and lip. He has several tattoos on his chest, upper arms, right hand, and wrist.

If you have any information about Tayson's whereabouts, contact the Nampa Police Department at 208-465-2257 option 2.