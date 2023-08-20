Nampa police investigate hit and run that leaves man with life-threatening injuries

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa Police have issued a press release reporting that just before 11:00pm on Friday, officers responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a car in the 16000 block of N. Franklin Blvd.

First responders to the scene found a 29 year-old-man with serious injuries, being the victim of an apparent hit-and-run.

A witness reported that the suspect vehicle had fled the area, heading northbound on Franklin Blvd. toward Birch. The vehicle has been described as a medium-sized passenger car that is suspected to have incurred damage, likely in the front, due to hitting the pedestrian.

The victim was transported to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Nampa Police have asked that anyone with information related to the incident please call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS, or to submit tips at 208.343cops.com, where you can remain anonymous or potentially be eligible for a reward.

Anyone who may have security cameras in the area is asked to review footage and contact the police if anything that could be beneficial to the investigation is captured.