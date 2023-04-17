Nampa Police investigate gang-related homicide

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa police are investigating two shootings that occurred on the 16000 block of N. White Pine St. early Monday morning.

Officers first responded to a 911 call reporting shots in the trailer park at 1:35 a.m. where someone was shot in the groin area and is expected to survive.

About 20 minutes later, a second shooting occurred nearby, in the same trailer park. Police say 26-year-old Jacob Aguiniga, was the victim of that shooting, and although life-saving measures were administered on scene, Aguiniga succumbed to his injuries.

“There is absolutely no purpose to this kind of violence, and we will work hard, with our neighboring agencies, to stop these crimes in our area,” said Nampa Police Chief Joe Huff. “We have a zero tolerance for gang activity and gang violence of any kind in Nampa."

Police say both shootings are gand related and officers did detain a young man in relation to the shooting of Aguiniga, but since he is a juvenile his name has not been released.