Nampa Police Dept. offers new help for sexual assault victims

NAMPA - “Seek Then Speak,” a new tool to support sexual assault victims, is now available as a free resource for people in the Nampa area -- part of a new initiative from both the Nampa Police Department and the Nampa Family Justice Center.

“Seek Then Speak” helps sexual assault victims and their support people engage with local recovery and reporting resources.

“This web, phone, or mobile app helps survivors gather information, explore options, and take action when they are ready. ‘Seek Then Speak’ is available in many languages to increase victim access. If they choose, victims can begin the process of reporting the crime directly to law enforcement and can request supportive services from victim advocacy. The program helps close gaps in service delivery and promotes justice and healing,” explained Nampa Police Lieutenant Eric Skoglund.

“Far too many sexual assault victims do not report the crime,” he added. “To help victims recover and support their participation in the criminal justice process, we need to make it easier for them to reach out for help. ‘Seek Then Speak’ links victims to the professionals who stand ready to serve them.”

The Nampa Police Department is working with the Nampa Family Justice Center to utilize the technology for victims who choose to work with advocacy and support services if they are not ready to file a criminal report. The site allows victims to share their information with either the Nampa Police Department or The Nampa Family Justice Center -- or both.

Nampa Family Justice Center Executive Director Criselda De La Cruz said, “We are grateful to have another reporting option for victims of sexual assault in our community. We know often it is hard to speak about sexual assault. The ‘Seek Then Speak’ technology gives our community a trauma-informed approach to seek answers to questions before making a decision on how to proceed.”

"Seek Then Speak” was developed to help end the silence for sexual assault victims and engages them with gradual, supportive dialogue prompts, using an intelligent communication platform. The process helps survivors better understand what happened and explore their options, while remaining anonymous until they choose to make direct contact with law enforcement or victim advocates.

“Seek Then Speak” is available to anyone in the Nampa area by visiting www.SeekThenSpeak.org, calling 888-865-9863, or downloading the free mobile app (Android and iOS).

