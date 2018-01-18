Nampa police attend services for slain Washington state deputy

Members of the Nampa Police Department honored a fallen officer today in Washington state. Two Nampa Police Officers took part in the memorial services for Pierce County Sheriff's Deputy Daniel McCartney.

The 34-year-old was shot and killed after responding to a home invasion call in early January. Law enforcement from around the region attended the memorial and provided full honors to the fallen officer.

The officers from Nampa and others stood at attention as the family and casket were escorted inside the auditorium.

"A large law enforcement presence was a part of this funeral and has been great from what it looks to this agency and this family," said officer Tyler Gray of the Nampa Police Department.

Deputy McCartney was a Navy veteran, married and a father of three. Police say one suspect was found dead at the scene and another is in custody.

TACOMA, Washington -