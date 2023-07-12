Watch Now
News

Actions

Nampa Police ask for public assistance in search for Missing Teen

Authorities say all leads have been exhausted and hoping for community assistance
Missing Teen, Tyler Jay Gardner, Nampa Idaho
Nampa Police Department
Missing Teen, Tyler Jay Gardner, Nampa Idaho
Posted at 9:53 AM, Jul 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-12 11:53:32-04

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating Nampa teen, Tyler Jay Gardner, 15, who reportedly walked away from his group home.

The family reports that he has been seen in Kuna, including at a skatepark.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, or have seen him, please contact Nampa PD dispatch at 208-465-2257.

Gardner was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a missing person since February.

Authorities are working with Health & Welfare and Gardner's family to locate the teen.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light