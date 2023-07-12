Nampa Police ask for public assistance in search for Missing Teen

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating Nampa teen, Tyler Jay Gardner, 15, who reportedly walked away from his group home.

The family reports that he has been seen in Kuna, including at a skatepark.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, or have seen him, please contact Nampa PD dispatch at 208-465-2257.

Gardner was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a missing person since February.

Authorities are working with Health & Welfare and Gardner's family to locate the teen.