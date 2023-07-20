Nampa Police Arrest Man for Child Enticement

NAMPA, ID — Nampa Police arresting 33-year-old Jacob Lorenzo Kunz, of Meridian on child enticement and disturbing the peace warrants on Wednesday.

Police say Kunz was reported to be driving near female pedestrians, both juveniles and an adult, in Nampa and offering them money to get into his vehicle or for them to show him their breasts.

Kunz reportedly drove away in each of the incidents, and the victims contacted the police.

In each of the Nampa occurrences, Kunz was driving a white 2013 Ford F150 pick up with Idaho license plates.

Police fear there are other victims and say that if you experienced a similar incident call law enforcement.

Nampa Dispatch: 208-465-2257

Canyon County Sheriff’s Dispatch: 208-454-7531 (Caldwell, Parma, Wilder, Greenleaf, Middleton, Melba, etc.)

Ada County Sheriff’s Dispatch: 208-377-6790 (all of Ada County)