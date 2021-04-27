Watch
Nampa PD: Intruder entered Canyon County Coroners house, shot by resident

Posted at 1:35 PM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 15:35:28-04

Police are investigating reports of a shooting at the Canyon County Coroners residence.

Nampa police say they are investigating a shooting that happened around 12:38 a.m. Tuesday at the Canyon County Coroners residence on Pleasant Hill Drive. A 25-year-old man entered the home with a baseball bat and was shot by a resident of the home, but not by the Coroner, according to police.

The man suspected of intruding is being treated for non-life threatening injuries at a local hospital, police say. Further investigation into the event will be done by Idaho State Police because of the relationship between Nampa Police Department and the Canyon County Coroner.

