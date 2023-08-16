Nampa opens new Fire Station 6

NAMPA, Idaho — With their community growing so much in recent years, the city of Nampa is taking steps to keep residents safe.

On Wednesday afternoon they officially opened Fire Station #6, located at 1725 W. Roosevelt Ave. in the city’s south side.

The station was built to offer more resources and relieve some of the lengthy response times as the population in Nampa, currently about 110,000, continues to grow.

Right now the average response time to 90% of their emergency calls is close to nine minutes, though it needs to reduce to the preferred time of six minutes and 20 seconds to be effective.

Deputy Chief Nick Adams and Division Chief Jeff Mutchie of the Nampa Fire Protection District were able to secure a Federal AFG SAFER grant for over $5 million that will pay for 15 firefighter positions and be used to staff Station 6 for the next 3 years.

Nampa’s last added station, Fire Station 5, opened 16 years ago in 2007. At that time the population was hovering around 75,000 and served approximately 90,000 people.

The first station in the city has been in service since 1958.

