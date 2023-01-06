Nampa Maverik sold the winning $1 Million Idaho lottery ticket

NAMPA, Idaho — The Maverik store on Franklin Blvd in Nampa, Idaho sold the winning Idaho Million Dollar Raffle ticket this week.

The winners of the million-dollar prize were Steve and Kim Mitchell. The Mitchell couple, who are regulars at the Maverik on Franklin, was surprised when one of their tickets had the winning numbers.

Maverik

“I was watching the news and saw the winning numbers, so I checked our tickets,” Kim told Maverik. “The first one was close! Then I saw the second one. No way! I called Steve immediately and told him we won the Lottery!”

Idaho News 6 spoke to the store manager of that Maverik, Ken Wilkers. He says it meant a lot to the Maverik employees.

“It’s just so great that we can help other people in our little community and something like that," Wilkers said. "It brings a lot of excitement to all of our customers and our employees. So that jubilation is just awesome.”

Wilkers says that the winning ticket has brought in more customers looking for some lottery luck.

