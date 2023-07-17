Nampa man drowns after being caught up in strong current in the Snake River

The Owyhee Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a man reported missing after going for a swim in the Snake River, has been found dead.

He and his wife had been boating on Monday morning, and just after 11:00 am the man entered the river for a swim.

His wife observed the man being swept up by the current and she jumped into the water to assist him, though was also overpowered by the strong current. The wife was able to make her way to the shore.

Rescuers later found the body of her husband just downstream from where he had entered the water, presumably having drowned.

Neither was reported to have been wearing life preservers.

The man has been identified as William Ramos, 60, of Nampa.