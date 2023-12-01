Nampa man arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges related to Jan. 6 Capitol breach

BOISE, Idaho — A Nampa man has been charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with felony obstruction of an official proceeding and civil disorder, and misdemeanor charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a restricted area, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

The FBI arrested Theo Hanson, 54, on Thursday, November 30 in Nampa.

Court documents say that Hanson traveled from his then-home in San Diego to Washington DC, and that he has been identified as being on the grounds and inside of the Capitol building during the January 6, 2021, Capitol breach.

Allegedly, CCTV footage shows Hanson illegally entering through the Senate Wing door at approximately 2:22 pm. Court documents further tell of additional footage showing Hanson repeatedly preventing doors from being closed by law enforcement and assisting other rioters to illegally enter the building before ultimately exiting the Capitol an hour later.

In the 34 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,200 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 400 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, a felony. The investigation remains ongoing.