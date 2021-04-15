Nampa man arrested in connection to January 6 Capitol riot

NAMPA, Idaho — A Nampa man has been arrested by the FBI's Salt Lake City Field Office on Thursday for allegedly assaulting law enforcement officers, among other charges, during the Capitol riots on January 6.

Duke Edward Wilson, 66, pushed officers to the ground, punched and hit them with PVC pipe, according to a news release. He is charged with entering and remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees; parading, demonstrating or picketing a Capitol building; obstruction of an official proceeding; and obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder.

An Idaho man was arrested today for pushing, punching and striking officers with a PVC pipe during the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. He is listed as #87 on the Capitol riots photo gallery. Read more from @USAO_DC: https://t.co/BJVd5sC9tl@FBISaltLakeCity — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) April 15, 2021

Court documents show Wilson entered the Lower West Terrace tunnel area of the Capitol building around 3 p.m., where people were pushing against law enforcement officers to break in. Videos posted to YouTube, body worn cameras and surveillance footage reportedly show Wilson assaulting one U.S. Capitol Police officer and one Metropolitan Police Officer.

Video footage reportedly shows Wilson pulling on Capitol doors and was sprayed with a "chemical irritant" by officers. The release says Wilson then picked up what appeared to be a several-foot-long PVC pipe and began jabbing officers with it and then throwing it at them.

Keep the tips coming! The #FBI has arrested multiple people in connection with the violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Help us identify more individuals at https://t.co/pvi7rwMSkk. If you see someone familiar, submit a tip at https://t.co/buMd8vYXzH. pic.twitter.com/dBE33LfkXa — FBI (@FBI) January 21, 2021

Wilson appeared to help others in their attempts to steal riot shields and push officers to the ground. The release says they were in the tunnel for nearly 14 minutes.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Salt Lake City and Washington Field Offices, along with the U.S. Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police Department, who listed Wilson as #87 on their seeking information photos. Valuable assistance in this matter was provided by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, Boise Police Department and Canyon County Sheriff’s Office.