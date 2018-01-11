Nampa man arrested in Caldwell shooting

CALDWELL, ID - Jose Mosqueda, 21, of Nampa, has been charged with felony aggravated battery in connection with a shooting police say took place in a Caldwell neighborhood.

About 9 p.m. December 28th, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2600 block on South Montana Avenue. They learned the victim, a 37-year-old man from Caldwell, had been taken in a private vehicle to an area hospital with what at that time had been described as life-threatening injuries.

The victim’s condition has since improved and he is cooperating with investigators, according to Caldwell Police Lt. Joey Hoadley.

Mosqueda was arrested at his home without incident January 5th.

Police do not feel the shooting is gang-related; although Hoadley would not reveal a possible motive.

Officers say the suspect and victim knew each other.

