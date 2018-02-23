Nampa man arrested for Meridian gun thefts

MERIDIAN, ID - Meridian Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for the burglary and theft of firearms which occurred Tuesday, February 20th in the 300 block of East Gannet Drive.

“Thanks to an alert neighbor who was able to take photos of the suspect vehicle, (we) were able to connect the vehicle to Logan Glenn, 27, of Nampa,” said Meridian Police Deputy Chief Tracy Basterrechea.

Officers took Glenn into custody leaving his home in the 300 block of N. 15th Avenue in Nampa on unrelated warrants.

“When Glenn was taken into custody, he was in possession of two of the handguns taken from the burglary. (We) also recovered two shotguns and the three compound bows stolen taken in the burglary,” Basterrechea said.

Meridian Police also recovered two rifles taken in the burglary at a location in Caldwell and are preparing to arrest a second individual, who was arrested on unrelated charges on Wednesday February 22, he added.

Once the other individual is charged, authorities will release his name.

Glenn was arrested and booked into the Canyon County Jail on charges of burglary, second-degree kidnapping, and robbery.

