Nampa man arrested after firing into an occupied vehicle

A Nampa man was arrested on October 16 after he approached a parking lot with a firearm and shot at an occupied vehicle before fleeing to a nearby residence.

At 2:17 a.m. on October 16, the Nampa Police received an emergency call from a man who was sitting in his parked vehicle at the 1600 block of Smith Avenue when another man, who was on foot, approached his vehicle and fired his gun at him.

The gunshot did not hit anyone, but the bullet did strike the victim's vehicle right behind where he was sitting. During the 911 call, the victim saw the suspect walk into a nearby house and go inside.

Because the residence is just outside of Nampa city limits, the Canyon County Sheriff's Office was contacted to assist the Nampa officers in their investigation.

During the initial investigation the suspect, now identified as 51 year old Stephan Emerson Leslie from Nampa, was taken into custody. He was charged with possession of a stolen gun, discharging a firearm into a vehicle, and aggravated assault.

The incident is still part of an ongoing investigation, but there are no further threats to the community related to this event.