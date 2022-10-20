Watch Now
News

Actions

Nampa Civic Center hosts Idaho Job and Career Fair on November 3

Job fair coming up
Keith Srakocic/AP
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Job fair coming up
Posted at 10:42 AM, Oct 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-20 12:46:20-04

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa Civic Center will be hosting the Idaho Job and Career Fair on November 3 with more than 55 employers looking to fill a variety of positions.

The Idaho Job and Career Fair starts at 10 a.m. and offers a variety of full-time and part-time positions, ranging from entry-level to experienced roles.

Job seekers can find opportunities in:

  • Law enforcement
  • Warehouse shipping and receiving
  • Customer service
  • Nursing
  • Mechanics
  • Administration and more.

Job seekers will not only be able to submit their resumes, but also meet directly with employers to move more quickly through the hiring process.

Those attending should dress for success, bring several copies of their resume and be ready to discuss job opportunities, their related skills and qualifications.

To pre-register, or find out more about the fair, visit the Idaho Career Fair website.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light