Nampa Civic Center hosts Idaho Job and Career Fair on November 3

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa Civic Center will be hosting the Idaho Job and Career Fair on November 3 with more than 55 employers looking to fill a variety of positions.

The Idaho Job and Career Fair starts at 10 a.m. and offers a variety of full-time and part-time positions, ranging from entry-level to experienced roles.

Job seekers can find opportunities in:



Law enforcement

Warehouse shipping and receiving

Customer service

Nursing

Mechanics

Administration and more.

Job seekers will not only be able to submit their resumes, but also meet directly with employers to move more quickly through the hiring process.

Those attending should dress for success, bring several copies of their resume and be ready to discuss job opportunities, their related skills and qualifications.

To pre-register, or find out more about the fair, visit the Idaho Career Fair website.