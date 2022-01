NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa Civic Center will be hosting a job fair Thursday, January 20.

More than fifty employers from a variety of industries are taking part in the fair. Participants can also take part in free seminars on resume writing, job searching and interviewing.

The fair is scheduled from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Nampa Civic Center.

You can register online here.