Nampa business discusses growth in the city, as Mayor Kling gives the state of the city address

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling gave her annual State of the City address on Tuesday.

The Mayor discussed several different topics including infrastructure, public safety, and growing industry.

The Mayor discussed the growth of small businesses downtown as well. The growth of the city is something those businesses are excited about.

“I welcome the growth, I welcome the change," said Adam Haynes, the owner of Rolling H Cycles downtown.

He opened the store almost 12 years ago, though he's lived in Nampa his whole life, even going to Northwest Nazarene University.

"Idaho’s a great place. That’s why I’ve spent 39 years here," Haynes said. "It’s awesome and there’s really neat things around us. But let's keep Idaho, Idaho. And keep Nampa, Nampa. And create what we want to create in those areas."

Haynes said keeping Nampa, Nampa means growing the city while investing back into local businesses.

Haynes practices this in his store. He tries to prioritize selling brands that are from Idaho Companies.

He says the government can help the growth, but residents also need to continue to invest back in their own community.

“I think a lot of it is just having people that are inspired to stay here, to invest here, and to make downtown and the city of Nampa a better place," Haynes said.