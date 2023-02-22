Nampa approved to purchase Centennial and Ridgecrest Golf courses

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa Mayor's office announced Tuesday that the Nampa City Council has approved the purchase of both Centennial Golf Course and Ridgecrest Golf Club.

"This was a community initiative, driven by our golfers and our entire community to have this opportunity and so its very special to our golf community and the citizens of Nampa to get to actually own the ground that they've worked so hard on over these years," said Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling.

The city has been leasing the land from the state for upwards of 40 years. Originally not sure of golfs popularity, the city stuck to spearheading land improvements. But once golf took off in the 90s, the city started exploring the possibility of actually purchasing the land.

The purchase includes 498.93 acres of land, and allows Nampa the preservation of greenspace in the heart of the city.

Parks and Recreation Director Darrin Johnson shared, “With Nampa purchasing and having ownership of the two golf course properties, we can forever maintain golf and offer other recreational opportunities that will enhance the quality of life throughout the Treasure Valley.”

Funding for the nearly $6 million purchase will be shared between the city's golf fund reserves and general fund reserves.