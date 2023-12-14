'Name a Plow' contest winners

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Ada County Highway District has announced winners for their inaugural 'Name a Plow' contest. This year brought over 3,000 submissions, but three names have risen to the top:



"Snotato", submitted by Trevin Meredith of Eagle.

"Ctrl, Salt, Delete", submitted by Christina Straub of Meridian.

"Ashton Jeanty", the most popular submission from Mike Walsh, the Associate Athletic Director at Boise State University.

Other honorable mentions include "Taylor Drift", "Fast and the Flurious", "J.R. Simplow", and "Plowy McPlowFace".

A fourth plow will be named by ACHD staff through an internal contest at a later date.

For now, ACHD thanks everyone for participating and reminds drivers who come across any of their 43 snow plows to give them plenty of room to work and never pass them on the right.

