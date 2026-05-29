N. Idaho man charged with vehicular homicide in fatal Hayden apartment crash

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — On Tuesday, May 26, at 4:30 p.m., Kootenai County Sheriff's deputies responded to a car vs. building crash on North Avalanche Road in Hayden, Idaho.

There, they discovered a truck had crashed into a ground-level apartment, where two elderly citizens were trapped beneath the vehicle. Ultimately, an elderly man was pronounced dead, and an elderly woman was transported to Kootenai Health in Coeur d'Alene with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the truck, 41-year-old Dillon W. Henderson of Coeur d'Alene, required extrication by the Northern Lakes Fire District.

Henderson had been released from Idaho State Prison just a day before the deadly crash.

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office Traffic Team investigated the incident, and Henderson was later arrested on May 28 and charged with vehicular homicide and aggravated driving under the influence.

The arrest marked the 48th time Henderson was booked into the Kootenai County Jail.