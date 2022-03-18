"My brother was the helper." Idaho man killed in Ukraine remembered as giving and selfless

BOISE, Idaho — Friends and family of 68-year old James Whitney Hill of Driggs, Idaho remember and share stories of his giving and selfless nature.

"My brother was the helper that people find in a crisis, at one point he said he was at the store and he bought some cookies to bring back to the nurses that were helping and couldn't get out to the store," said Katya Hill, Jimmy's sister.

Jimmy's friend Karin Mosely, said, "The more someone needs help, the more likely Jimmy was going to help you."

Hill who was born in Minnesota, and lived in Driggs, Idaho has been in Ukraine since December. Hill's partner was being treated for Multiple Sclerosis.

"He was not going to leave Ira in her condition... he arranged an ambulance to transport Ira and her mother along with him to the hospital so she could get treatment and that was the Monday before the invasion began," Hill's sister said.

Facebook: Jimmy Hill Final post from U.S. citizen killed in Ukraine.

Jimmy posted his experience on Facebook when he had power to charge his phone and a Wi-Fi connection. Hill's friend said her goodbyes on Facebook messenger.

"Jimmy replied to me," Mosley said. "Let's hope we meet again. No man is guaranteed tomorrow."

Idaho leaders reacted to Jimmy's death Friday.

Jimmy's death highlights the Russians' brutal, barbaric tactics in this war against the Ukrainian people and all the values we hold dear. Please continue to keep Jimmy's loved ones in your prayers. — Brad Little (@GovernorLittle) March 18, 2022

Hill's sister has been trying to reach out to Sen. Klobuchar and Sen. Kasey's office to find out what's next in order to retrieve her brother's body to be brought back to the U.S. for burial and service.

I offer my deepest condolences to the family of Jimmy Hill. His final act was one of kindness and devotion to others. He will be remembered. https://t.co/dbgKsMDR7g — Senator Mike Crapo (@MikeCrapo) March 18, 2022

"We don't know where my brother's body is so that kind of closure the family won't have right now," Hill's sister said.

Hill is the second American killed in Ukraine. Filmmaker and New York Times journalist Brent Renaud was killed on March 13.