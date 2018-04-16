Mustang Heritage Foundation auctioning wild horses

Boise, (ID) - What were once wild horses now have new homes. The BLM and the Mustang Heritage Foundation hosted an adoption event in Nampa giving Idahoans the chance to adopt trained wild horses.

The animals spend 90 days with young 4-H trainers before they're put up for auction.

Horses are auctioned off at about 500 dollars each. Seven 4-h clubs around the valley were involved.

All the money raised will go back to benefiting local 4-H clubs after a 25 dollar administration fee.