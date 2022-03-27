Music and sunshine; Saturday at Treefort

BOISE, Idaho — Good weather, good food and good music made for a perfect Saturday at Treefort. Hundreds took to the streets in downtown Boise to catch live music, cooking classes, workshops and all of the different forts that are offered.

“Everything is just like so unreal energy-wise. It's just so cool being surrounded by so many passionate talented people,” Artist Trey Tucker, known as All Day Trey said.

Tucker, an artist from Spokane, said this is the first time he's been to Treefort, and is honored to be featured on the lineup this year.

“It's just so humbling to be a part of such a great lineup. Just the fact that I got the recognition to come out here and do my thing means everything,” Tucker said.

You can catch his set at the Funky Taco at 10:10 p.m. Saturday night where he and fellow artist Reed Adjiboy known as Moondrop will debut a brand new song.

“Best festival I’ve ever been to as far as just meeting like-minded individuals,” Moondrop said.

While some go to Treefort to catch new artists, others go to meet new people, try new food or give out free hugs, which is what Kimberly Mink did.

Idaho News 6 Kimberly Mink gave out free hugs Saturday at Treefort in downtown Boise.

“So here at Treefort, we're giving out free hugs. Literally like hundreds. It's been amazing,” Mink said. “This is an incredible place to just even come and hang out and walk around. People are so friendly and there are so many things to see and such delicious food to eat.”

If you missed out on Saturday, you still have one day left to be a part of Treefort. Click here to check out Sunday’s schedule.