Multiple people shot at a Montana business, ATF says

ANACONDA, Mont. (AP) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says multiple people have been shot at a Montana business, and authorities are searching for a suspect.

Officials warned people to avoid the area of Anaconda. The suspect’s home was cleared by a SWAT team and the suspect was still at large, the Granite County Sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

Authorities have yet to release details about what led to the shooting or the conditions of those who were injured.

Sandra Barker, a spokesperson for the FBI’s Salt Lake City office, which covers Montana, said the FBI is assisting in the response to the shooting but referred questions about it to local authorities.