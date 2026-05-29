Multiple people rescued after car drives into the Salmon River

STANLEY, Idaho — Three people were taken to the hospital after a car ended up in the Salmon River on Thursday evening.

According to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office, officials responded to a single-car accident on Idaho Highway 75 near Mormon Bend, where a car ended up in the river.

It is unclear how or why the car ended up in the river, and deputies say they are still investigating the circumstances.

All three occupants of the car were rescued and transported to the hospital.

As of Friday morning, the car was still in the river, and deputies were working to remove it.

Custer County sheriff’s deputies, the Forest Service, Fish and Game, Stanley Fire/Swift Water Rescue and Stanley Ambulance all responded to the incident.

“Great work by our emergency services,” says the sheriff’s office in a Facebook post. “Our highly trained Fire and EMS volunteers are always prepared to answer the call of duty.”

Report by Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com