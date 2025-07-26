Multiple people have been stabbed at a Walmart in Michigan, suspect in custody

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Multiple people were stabbed at a Walmart in Traverse City, and a suspect is in custody, authorities said Saturday.

The Michigan State Police said the local sheriff's office is investigating the incident and details are limited. The agency asked that people avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing.

Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a multiple stabbing incident at the Wal-Mart in Traverse City. The suspect is in custody, details are limited at this time.

A PIO is in route to the scene and details will be posted @mspnorthernmi and @MSPWestmi as they… pic.twitter.com/5MC2M2YZi4 — MSP Sixth District (@mspwestmi) July 26, 2025

A Walmart corporate spokesperson, Joe Pennington, said by email that the company was "working with police and defer questions to them right now."

Messages seeking comment were left with police and the mayor.

Traverse City is about 255 miles (410 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.