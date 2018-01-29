Multiple fire agencies at two-alarm building fire in Caldwell

Steve Bertel
1:09 PM, Jan 29, 2018
A.J. Howard
CALDWELL, ID - Crews from Caldwell, Parma, Wilder, Middleton, and Star Fire Departments are on the scene of a two-alarm structure fire on Pinto Lane and Highway 19/Simplot Blvd., west off Caldwell.

The fire broke out late Monday morning at Interwest Supply, an irrigation system and fabrication plant at 20488 Pinto Way.

The fire possibly started in a shop area,” said Caldwell Fire Chief Mark Wendelsdorf.

Crews were able to control the fire a short while later. “We are now making sure the fire is completely out –- and trying to determine the exact cause,” Wendelsdorf said.

Pinto Way is blocked, but Highway 19 remains open.
 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

