Multiple fire agencies at two-alarm building fire in Caldwell

CALDWELL, ID - Crews from Caldwell, Parma, Wilder, Middleton, and Star Fire Departments are on the scene of a two-alarm structure fire on Pinto Lane and Highway 19/Simplot Blvd., west off Caldwell.

The fire broke out late Monday morning at Interwest Supply, an irrigation system and fabrication plant at 20488 Pinto Way.

The fire possibly started in a shop area,” said Caldwell Fire Chief Mark Wendelsdorf.

Crews were able to control the fire a short while later. “We are now making sure the fire is completely out –- and trying to determine the exact cause,” Wendelsdorf said.

Pinto Way is blocked, but Highway 19 remains open.

