Update: Westbound lanes appear to be moving after being closed for hours.

A multi vehicle crash on I-84 between Eagle Rd and Meridian Rd left westbound lanes of travel closed, starting around 6:30am Friday morning.

At the time, drivers were forced to get off on Eagle Road as a detour. As the snow and rain continues this weekend, be prepared to stop and drive with extreme caution.

We will continue to update driving conditions as the morning continues. ITD will also provide updates for drivers.