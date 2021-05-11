Multi-vehicle crash closes I-84, drivers should avoid the area

BOISE, Idaho — A multi-vehicle crash closed both east and westbound I-84 Tuesday morning. ISP says the crash was reported at 7:35 a.m. and appears to involve vehicles that were traveling in both directions. At least one vehicle, a semi-truck, caught on fire during the crash.

Traffic Alert Update: The ISP investigation into the incident on I-84 is ongoing.

Traffic exiting the interstate on the shoulders are vehicles that were on the interstate prior to the closure. I-84 is currently closed both east and westbound through West Boise. pic.twitter.com/PSQ12M74XV — Idaho State Police District 3 (@ISPWesternIdaho) May 11, 2021

According to a tweet from ISP, troopers reported what appears on the scene to be potentially life-threatening injuries.

One westbound lane of the interstate near Five Mile Road has reopened and eastbound traffic is clearing, but lanes will stay closed, according to Idaho State Police. Troopers appreciate the patience of drivers as they investigate what caused the crash, clear and reopen the area.

Drivers should try and avoid the interstate if possible and expect traffic delays. The crash is still under investigation and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

ISP reminds people that Idaho law prohibits using a mobile device to take pictures or video while driving. As troopers, firefighters, tow operators and others are working to keep traffic flowing while investigating, they are seeing drivers slowing traffic and possibly endangering others by taking pictures or video.