Multi-vehicle collision delays morning I-84 Eastbound commute

Posted at 5:27 PM, Feb 16, 2023
Thursday morning's seven-vehicle collision, including a semi tractor-trailer, disrupted the morning commute on Eastbound I-84, as well as many of the eastbound side streets.

The collision and debris were at milepost 39 at the Robinson Road overpass in Nampa resulting in two left lanes being blocked for approximately two hours, while the two right lanes remained blocked for an additional hour.

The occupants of all vehicles were wearing seat belts and only one was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

The accident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

