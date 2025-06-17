Multi-agency response leads to rescue of woman allegedly kidnapped from Oregon

LEWIS COUNTY, Idaho — A woman who reported being drugged and transported from Oregon against her will was rescued early Monday morning following a multi-agency law enforcement response in Idaho.

The incident began around 4 a.m. when the woman entered a local business in Lewis County and told a cashier that she needed help, according to police.

Deputies from the Lewis County Sheriff's Office responded and quickly requested assistance. An Idaho State Police trooper was able to locate the woman shortly afterward and gave her guidance on how she could escape what she described as a "dangerous situation."

During the initial investigation, the woman told authorities she had been drugged and transported across state lines from Oregon by a male suspect who lives in the area and had held her against her will.

Based on information gathered during the investigation, police were able to develop probable cause to make an arrest and took a male suspect into custody without incident.

"This was a strong example of what can happen when agencies work together quickly and effectively," ISP Lieutenant Darren Gilbertson said. "The safety of the victim was our top priority, and we're proud of how all the involved personnel responded. Our investigation continues."

Authorities have not released the identities of those involved or additional details, citing the ongoing investigation.