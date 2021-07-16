Mrs. Idaho America 2021 inspiring others to never give up

IDAHO — Griffen Turnbull has been crowned Mrs. Idaho - America 2021, and now she is using her platform to help others in situations similar to her own by sharing her journey with IVF.

Turnbull was crowned Mrs. Idaho in June. A pageant celebrating women of all ages and professions.

“I just felt so grateful like I still tear up and I worked really hard for that," Turnbull said. "I never thought would be possible.”

The first thing she did after winning was hugged her husband and mom.

“It was just very go go go and finally my husband just ran up on stage and was like I got to give you a hug, sorry," Turnbull said. "It was just so special”

The pageant, winning the crown, and being surrounded by so many incredible women is what gave her the courage to share her story.

"I went through three rounds of IVF and two frozen embryo transfers and I miscarried twins but I kept trying. I kept going. I just knew it was going to happen," Turnbull said. "There was a time where I just didn’t think it would, but if you work hard and if you just keep going you never know and it could open other doors."

When she first started her journey with IVF she said that she felt alone because she didn't hear of anyone else going through it. But, now that she has started to use her platform to talk about it, more women are feeling less alone.

"I talked to over 20 women going through the same thing and they loved that I was open cause they didn’t know anybody else who was going through the same thing," Turnbull said. "It has opened up all these doors in communication with all these parents, and we have a created a community around it."

She said it created a monster in her, one that never gives up. And now she has a beautiful 3-year-old daughter named Joey.

"Give yourself some grace. It’s OK to feel sad, it’s OK to not be OK, you don’t have to show up every day and you don’t have to be perfect," Turnbull said. "Take some time off, treat yourself well, and then get back up and work harder the next day. It gets better."

She's also using her platform to help struggling families. She's on the Board at the Children's Village, a safe haven for abused and neglected children. Turnbull also volunteers at the homeless shelter, Saint Vincent De Paul, while also running her own business.

"That’s what keeps me going," she said. "I hope to inspire people around our state. I'm hoping they can start big movements in their own communities, and it is starting small."

To connect with or follow Turnbull and her journey as Mrs. Idaho, click here.