Mountain West to eliminate 2-division format for football in 2023

The Mountain West will eliminate the two-division format for football beginning next year.

The conference announced plans Friday that will end the league's two-division format to put the conference's teams in "the best position for a place in the College Football Playoff." The top two teams in the conference based of win percentage will play in the championship game.

"Our membership has been working on concepts since last summer, as part of our strategic planning for the future of the Mountain West,” said MW Commissioner Craig Thompson in a statement. “A single-division approach provides maximum flexibility to adapt the Conference schedule as the landscape continues to evolve, while also allowing member institutions to play each other more frequently."

NEWS: Mountain West Announces Elimination of Football Divisions in 2023



FULL RELEASE: https://t.co/JwjhXJt3Um#MWFB pic.twitter.com/R4MtuKPygK — Mountain West (@MountainWest) May 20, 2022

The conference will continue its current format of Mountain and West Divisions through the 2022 season, with the two divisional champions playing in the MW Football Championship game in December.