Mountain West commissioner to step down at the end of the year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Mountain West Conference Commissioner Craig Thompson will step down at the end of the year, officials with the conference announced Wednesday. Thompson has served as commissioner of the Mountain West for 24 years.

Thompson came to this decision after helping facilitate his last goal, College Football Playoff expansion. He will officially step down Dec. 31, 2022, according to a news release from the conference.

𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒: Craig Thompson Stepping Down as Mountain West Commissioner After 24 Years pic.twitter.com/EOiSrSKS6M — Mountain West (@MountainWest) September 14, 2022

“My one remaining priority was expansion of the College Football Playoff and viable access for the Mountain West,” said Thompson in the press release. “I take considerable pride in my committed engagement to this effort over the past two-and-a-half decades and look forward to the finalization of those details in the coming months. With CFP expansion accomplished and having invested almost a third of my life in the Mountain West, the time is now right for me to conclude my tenure and allow the Conference to continue its momentum under new leadership.”

The conference has not decided on a new commissioner yet, but Thompson has big shoes to fill as he is the only person to ever hold that title for the Mountain West.