Mountain View Elementary students clear out invasive plant species from the Boise River

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise ReWild projectaims to clear out over 50 acres of invasive plant species along the Boise River and replace them with native ones.

On October 12, the sixth graders of Mountain View Elementary School went out to the Boise River along Barber Park to pick invasive weeds.

The kids say they're learning a valuable lesson about the future health of their River's environment.

“First of all the water could get bad for future generations," said sixth grader Dylan Maag. "My kids, I don’t know if you have kids, those kids' kids, the water will get bad and it’s better to preserve those natural plants."

Before coming out, the kids had to learn the difference between invasive and native species, and how to identify them.

They said it was fun to apply the science they learn in the classroom to their physical world.

"It’s actually kind of fun 'cause we’re just trying to restore what humans kind of did to our earth and we’re just trying to restore our community," Said Lennon Human, another sixth grader.