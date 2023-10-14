Watch Now
News

Actions

Mountain View Elementary students clear out invasive plant species from the Boise River

The students helped as part of the Boise ReWild project. The goal is to clear out over 50 acres of invasive plants.
Mountain View elementary students participated in the Boise ReWild project, helping clear out invasive plant species in the Boise River's environment
Posted at 2:41 PM, Oct 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-14 16:47:26-04

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise ReWild projectaims to clear out over 50 acres of invasive plant species along the Boise River and replace them with native ones.

On October 12, the sixth graders of Mountain View Elementary School went out to the Boise River along Barber Park to pick invasive weeds.

The kids say they're learning a valuable lesson about the future health of their River's environment.

“First of all the water could get bad for future generations," said sixth grader Dylan Maag. "My kids, I don’t know if you have kids, those kids' kids, the water will get bad and it’s better to preserve those natural plants."

Before coming out, the kids had to learn the difference between invasive and native species, and how to identify them.

They said it was fun to apply the science they learn in the classroom to their physical world.

"It’s actually kind of fun 'cause we’re just trying to restore what humans kind of did to our earth and we’re just trying to restore our community," Said Lennon Human, another sixth grader.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Give a Child a Book