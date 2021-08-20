Watch
Mountain lion spotted outside Eagle home

Ada County Sheriff's Office
Mountain lion in Eagle
Posted at 3:57 PM, Aug 20, 2021
A mountain lion was spotted outside an Eagle Home early Friday morning.

Ada County Sheriff reported the mountain lion was seen outside a home at W. Enchantment in Eagle around 2 a.m. Friday. ACSO says the Idaho Department of Fish and Game has been contacted and does not believe the animal poses "significant danger."

IDFG asks anyone who sees it again to report it.

