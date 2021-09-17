Mountain Home Walmart temporarily closes for cleaning

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Walmart's Mountain Home location will be temporarily closed from Sept. 17, 2:00 p.m. - Sept. 19, 6:00 a.m. for cleaning, according to a press release.

Walmart told Idaho News 6 the cleaning process is part of a company-initiated program to allow third-party cleaning crews time to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building.

"Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts," Walmart said in a press release Friday. "Given the rise in positive cases through the Delta variant, we will follow CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission."

The location will remain closed for the weekend for cleaning, as well as for employees to fully restock shelves and prepare for its Sept. 19 opening.

"When the store reopens, we will continue conducting associate health assessments, and all unvaccinated associates must still wear face coverings," Walmart said. "In addition to offering COVID-19 vaccines to customers through walk-in or online appointments, we’re also offering easy access to vaccines for associates. Associates can receive their vaccinations at their home store pharmacy, on or off the clock."

To see Walmart's COVID-19 response policy, click here.