Mountain Home Junior High & High School classes canceled after social media threat

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Classes at Mountain Home Junior High and Mountain Home High School are canceled Friday after a reported threat.

According to Mountain Home Superintendent James Gilbert, the threat was made over social media against staff and students at the junior high school. The threat was reported to the school administration and law enforcement.

Gilbert says because the two buildings are near each other and there are students who attend both buildings, they decided to cancel classes at the high school as well. All other schools in the district will operate under lockdown.

Law enforcement officials are actively investigating the threat. We'll keep you updated as we learn more.