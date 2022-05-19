Mountain bike park at Soldier Mountain to open May 28

FAIRFIELD, Idaho — Soldier Mountain's mountain bike park will open for the season next weekend, on May 28. It'll cost riders $10 per day, but is free to 2022-2023 ski season pass holders. Lifts will not turn at Soldier Mountain this summer, so riders will have to pedal themselves up.

The mountain bike park will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Saturday, Sunday and major holiday through September, except on days with special events. Some of those events include a 3-D archery shoot, and disc golf tournaments.

The resort completed a 1.5-mile, hand-cut trail last fall, bringing their total to five trails spanning 9 miles. One of those trails will be used for uphill traffic. Soldier Mountain also has a skills park.

Tickets must be purchased online, which can be done here.

The lodge will be closed throughout the Summer, with the exception of afternoon beverage service from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends. The resort's outdoor bathrooms will be open for campers, who can dry camp in the parking lot for free.