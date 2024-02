BOISE, Idaho — According to the Idaho Tax Commission, nearly 70% of Idahoans qualify to e-file their taxes for free. But only about 10%, actually take advantage.

If your adjusted gross income is less than $79,000 a year, you're likely eligible.

You can explore your options with this list from the Idaho Tax Commission of companies that offer the free tax filing service.

The deadline to file your taxes is Monday, April 15th.