Moscow moose relocated after getting too comfortable at the University of Idaho Arboretum

MOSCOW, Idaho — On Thursday, officials with Idaho Fish & Game successfully transplanted a bull moose, a cow, and its two calves from the University of Idaho Arboretum in Moscow to an area several miles away.

Wildlife officials say that when moose are conditioned to live in urban areas, they can pose serious risks to humans and themselves.

Idaho Fish & Game Moose en route.

Ultimately, Idaho Fish & Game personnel tranquilized the moose with darts before transporting them blindfolded in a trailer to a remote location that is more akin to their natural habitat.

“Relocating wildlife is typically a last resort, but in this case, it was the best decision for both the moose and the community,” said Jana Ashling, Clearwater Regional Wildlife Manager. “We appreciate the cooperation of the University of Idaho and the local community in ensuring a safe and smooth operation.”

Idaho Fish & Game The moose in their new happy (and snowy) home.

Idaho Fish & Game is using this relocation mission to remind the public to keep their distance from wild animals and never attempt to feed moose.

