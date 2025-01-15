Moscow man to serve 15 years in federal prison for 'Distributing Child Sexual Abuse Material'

MOSCOW, Idaho — 39-year-old Joshua Jay Downer of Moscow was recently sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for the "distribution of child sexual abuse material," announced U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwitt today.

A release from the United States Department of Justice indicates that Downer was caught via a Cybertip from an email provider. The provider told authorities that the illegal materials in question were distributed via multiple email addresses. Officers tracked those emails to an address in Moscow where Downer lived. A registered sex offender, Downer had previously been convicted on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

Following the Cybertip, law enforcement searched Downer's home in February of 2024 and discovered a tablet. According to the conditions of his federal supervision, Downer was barred from owning such a device. After gaining access to the tablet's contents, investigators discovered "numerous images and videos of child sexual abuse material" as well as evidence that showed the device was used for distributing the illegal content.

“Together with our law enforcement partners, our office remains focused not only on holding accountable anyone who would distribute child sexual abuse materials, but also supporting victims and seeking restitution on their behalf.” - U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit

Following the prison sentence, Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also ordered Downer to serve a lifetime of supervised release and pay $12,000 in restitution to the victims in question.

Acting Special Agent in the case, Albert Kelly of the Salt Lake City FBI said that federal authorities remain committed to finding and arresting those responsible for creating and distributing child sexual abuse material.

Hurwit praised the Moscow Police Department, Latah County Sheriff’s Office, Lewiston Police Department, Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for their tireless work on the case, which ultimately led to the charges against Downer.