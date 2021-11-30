More Washington state flooding possible near Canada border

Officials are warning that minor is flooding is possible for part of Washington state that experienced severe flooding earlier this month following a series of soaking storms.

A flood watch is in effect Tuesday through Thursday for Whatcom County, just south of the Canadian border. Forecasters say 2 inches of rain could fall in the county and up to 4 inches is possible in surrounding mountains.

National Weather Service Seattle says the heaviest amounts of rain will be focused in the Olympic peninsula and over the North Cascades. Rivers flowing off in those areas will be at the highest risk for additional flooding this week.

A look at total rainfall expected from early this morning through Thurs afternoon. Heaviest amounts will be focused on the Olympic Peninsula and over the North Cascades. In particular, rivers flowing off those areas will be at highest risk for additional flooding this week. #wawx pic.twitter.com/SAgchJWr8X — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) November 30, 2021

Several roads in Whatcom County are closed and people should watch for water over the roadway in several areas and expect changes throughout the day.

Current list of closures in #Whatcom county:

🛑I-5 off-ramp to Iowa St

🛑SR 9 Vancouver St➡️Canadian Border

🛑SR 9 SR 542➡️SR 544

Please continue to look out for water over the roadway in several areas and changes throughout the day. — WSDOT North (@wsdot_north) November 30, 2021

People in the small communities of Sumas and Everson in northwest Washington were asked to evacuate voluntarily last weekend. Both towns experienced severe flooding after days of rain earlier this month that caused an estimated $50 million in damage to Whatcom County.