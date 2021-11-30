Watch
More Washington state flooding possible near Canada border

Elaine Thompson/AP
Vehicles drive through water over a road near Sumas, Wash., Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. People in Sumas, located near the Canadian border, were asked to evacuate voluntarily Saturday night, as communities in the area were still dealing with flooding from a storm earlier in the month. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Washington State Flooding
Posted at 12:21 PM, Nov 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-30 14:22:43-05

Officials are warning that minor is flooding is possible for part of Washington state that experienced severe flooding earlier this month following a series of soaking storms.

A flood watch is in effect Tuesday through Thursday for Whatcom County, just south of the Canadian border. Forecasters say 2 inches of rain could fall in the county and up to 4 inches is possible in surrounding mountains.

National Weather Service Seattle says the heaviest amounts of rain will be focused in the Olympic peninsula and over the North Cascades. Rivers flowing off in those areas will be at the highest risk for additional flooding this week.

Several roads in Whatcom County are closed and people should watch for water over the roadway in several areas and expect changes throughout the day.

People in the small communities of Sumas and Everson in northwest Washington were asked to evacuate voluntarily last weekend. Both towns experienced severe flooding after days of rain earlier this month that caused an estimated $50 million in damage to Whatcom County.

