More possible victims come forward in Meridian spa fondling accusations

MERIDIAN, ID - Meridian Police detectives say they are investigating reports from at least two more possible victims who claim they, too, were fondled by the co-owner of a local spa.

Late last week, we reported officers arrested fifty-year-old Anthony Korell at his place of business. He was booked into the Ada County Jail Friday afternoon on two felony counts of battery with intent to commit a serious felony.

Meridian Police were contacted by two separate victims on Tuesday, February 21, and Wednesday, February 22, who both relayed similar accusations of assaults that took place at the Revive Body Spa, at 3723 N. Locust Grove Road, Suite #150, according to Meridian Police Deputy Chief Tracy Basterrechea.

"Both victims stated they had been receiving facial treatments at the Spa from co-owner Anthony Korell when, unexpectedly, Korell began to massage their breasts. Both victims were shocked and scared about the unwanted touching, including a fear of further sexual assault," Basterrechea stated.

Detectives believe there may be more victims -- and urge anyone who has had a similar experience with Korell to contact the Meridian Police Department at 208-888-6678.

Police are continuing their investigation into the two new reports. No additional charges have been filed yet.

If convicted, Korell could be sentenced to a maximum of twenty years in prison, police said.