More Mpox cases confirmed in Ada County

TWIN FALLS — The Central District Health has confirmed the local transmission of the Mpox virus in Ada County, saying four additional residents have been diagnosed since the first two cases were reported on November 2.

Though the investigation into the origins of the virus is ongoing, three of these new patients have reported that they have not been traveling recently.

CDH says to reduce the likelihood of more Mpox in the Valley, people should cover any new sores before prolonged contact with others and if you haven't already, they recommend getting vaccinated.

People who have been exposed to Mpox should monitor for symptoms for up to 21 days and to get vaccinated as soon as possible (if not already).

Typical symptoms of Mpox can include:

