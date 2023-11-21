Watch Now
More Mpox cases confirmed in Ada County

Central District Health reports four additional local transmissions
FILE - This image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) shows a colorized transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox particles (red) found within an infected cell (blue), cultured in the laboratory that was captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Md. The World Health Organization has renamed monkeypox as mpox, citing concerns the original name of the decades-old animal disease could be construed as discriminatory and racist. (NIAID via AP, File)
Posted at 4:23 PM, Nov 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-21 18:27:43-05

TWIN FALLS — The Central District Health has confirmed the local transmission of the Mpox virus in Ada County, saying four additional residents have been diagnosed since the first two cases were reported on November 2.

Though the investigation into the origins of the virus is ongoing, three of these new patients have reported that they have not been traveling recently.

CDH says to reduce the likelihood of more Mpox in the Valley, people should cover any new sores before prolonged contact with others and if you haven't already, they recommend getting vaccinated.

People who have been exposed to Mpox should monitor for symptoms for up to 21 days and to get vaccinated as soon as possible (if not already).

Typical symptoms of Mpox can include:

  • Fever
  • Headache
  • Muscle aches and backache
  • Swollen lymph nodes
  • Chills
  • Exhaustion
  • Rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appear on the face, inside the mouth, hands, feet, chest or other parts of the body
