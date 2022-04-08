Watch
News

Actions

More Highway 55 closures beginning next week

Highway 55 open, Dec. 15
Idaho Transportation Department
Highway 55 open, Dec. 15
Posted at 4:18 PM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 18:18:15-04

Highway 55 near Smith's Ferry will close down once again as Idaho Transportation Department crews continue work on the road beginning April 11.

The road will be fully closed Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until the end of May. Highway 55 will be open outside of those hours to one-way alternating traffic with 15-minute delays.

Full road closures begin Monday as crews work to widen the highways shoulders, minimize roadway curves and install guardrail sections, according to ITD. The project began in 2020 and is planned to continue through the fall of 2022.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light