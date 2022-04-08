More Highway 55 closures beginning next week

Highway 55 near Smith's Ferry will close down once again as Idaho Transportation Department crews continue work on the road beginning April 11.

The road will be fully closed Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until the end of May. Highway 55 will be open outside of those hours to one-way alternating traffic with 15-minute delays.

Full road closures begin Monday as crews work to widen the highways shoulders, minimize roadway curves and install guardrail sections, according to ITD. The project began in 2020 and is planned to continue through the fall of 2022.