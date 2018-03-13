More child porn charges against former Boise priest

BOISE, ID - There are new allegations against a former Boise priest accused of having child pornography and illegal drugs.

Thomas Faucher, 72, of Boise appeared in an Ada County courtroom Tuesday morning for a preliminary hearing.

The Idaho Statesman reports Ada County prosecutors filed a motion to charge Faucher with seven more felony counts of possessing child pornography, an additional felony count of distributing child porn, and a new count of drug possession, specifically LSD.

Judge Russell Comstock set a new bond of $1 million.

Faucher was taken into custody February 2nd after police say they found hundreds of images of child pornography in his north Boise home. During their search, police say they also found evidence he had shared the graphic images with someone online -- and discovered an electronic chat they say showed Faucher claimed he wanted to molest and harm children.

Prosecutors announced in court Tuesday that investigators have since found more than 2,000 images on Faucher’s electronic devices, including images and videos depicting child rape and torture. The additional images prompted prosecutors to ask for a bond increase.

“It's fairly unusual for the state to file a motion like this, even when we are adding additional felony charges,” Deputy Prosecutor Kassandra Slaven told the court. “However, as this investigation has unfolded, the new forensic evidence that law enforcement has found on his electronic devices is so concerning that the state feels that a $250,000 bond just simply does not reflect the danger and the risk the defendant poses to the community."

Judge Comstock set the $1 million bond, agreeing with prosecutors that Faucher potentially poses a threat to community safety, if he remains out on bond. Faucher originally posted a $250,000 dollar bond on February 6th.

On February 13th, the Diocese of Boise announced somebody had come forward accusing Faucher of sexual abuse of a minor that had taken place more than forty years ago.

In court Tuesday, prosecutors revealed a second person had come forward with allegations.

Faucher is scheduled to return to court for an arraignment on the additional charges March 23rd.